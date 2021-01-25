It looks like we may be waiting a while longer for a rumoured Resident Evil 4 remake, as it's been reported that the as-yet-unannounced project has been partially rebooted and taken away from M-Two following disagreements over its direction.

The report comes from VideoGamesChronicle, who claim its sources have told them that mainline Resident Evil studio Capcom Division 1 is now working on the project following a key project review late last year. Though unconfirmed, it's believed that the conflict arose over M-Two—who were behind last year's Resident Evil 3 remake and brought onto the project when it was originally rumoured last year—wanting to stick more faithfully to the original Resi 4 following fan complaints about Resi 3 missing key beats of the original game.

As per the reports, Capcom's production team disagreed, and want the project to be "inspired by the original" but with "its own unique takes" such as how Mr X worked in Resident Evil 2's 2019 remake which has resulted in the project being handed to the Division 1 studio and partially rebooted, which will result in it not seeing the light of day until 2023 at the earliest.

Capcom are yet to comment on whetether a Resident Evil 4 remake exists officially, and certainly nothing on this development, but it seems we'll be waiting a bit longer before we hear any more about it. Thankfully, it's not as if there's not a bunch of Resident Evil to tide us over until then, with both Resident Evil Village being dated for May 7 and a multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Verse announced for release later this year.