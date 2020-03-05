Capcom has held the first official livestreams for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake, allowing eager fans a further glimpse of what they can expect when the game launches next month.

The English language version of the stream - which we've embedded below, takes us through a relatively early portion of the game, and shows off some features like Jill's dodge mechanic, wherein a well timed dodge will not only allow her to avoid an attack, but briefly slow down time so she can retaliate. We also get to see a bunch of Raccoon City's streets as they're in the midst of the T-Virus outbreak, with abandoned shops and zombie-lined alleyways.

The action starts in the video below from about 7 minutes in if you want to skip the trailers, and lasts a good chunk of 20 minutes - and thankfully they've kept it very, very light on spoilers so don't worry too much if you're wanting to go in unspoilt in a story sense.

Resident Evil 3 is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on April 3, 2020 - you can check out our own hands on preview of the game in video form right over here.