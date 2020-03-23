Resident Evil 3 Remake will let players finish the game with a knife-only playthrough, confirmed Capcom (via GameSpot).

This is super news for veteran players of the 1997 game, who are feverish and frothing at the mouth at the prospect of returning to a revamped Raccoon City. In an interview with Game Informer, producer Peter Fabiano described the knife weapon to be “inexhaustible,” unlike the Resident Evil 2 Remake. “We’re dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible,” he explained. “So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on.”

In addition, Fabiano revealed that some Capcom developers have tried their hand at knife-only runs, and a few have completed the Remake with their stable sabre. It was a gruelling experience, though, and the game is a toughie. Fortunately, those safe rooms are very safe, and if you want to get to grips with the Remake, there’s a demo available right now.

Resident Evil 3 Remake comes to the PlayStation 4 on April 3.

