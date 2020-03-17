Capcom announced that Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil: Resistance are getting a demo and an open beta this month (via PC Gamer).

The Resident Evil 3 Remake Raccoon City demo drops on March 19. The developer didn’t say where the tour will take you to, nor if Nemesis will show up at any point. Best to be prepared, anyhow. In addition, the asymmetric multiplayer mode Resident Evil: Resistance begins its open beta on March 27. You’ll be able to try your hand at the devilish doohickeys at the disposal of the Mastermind, or put your heads together to outmaneuver the villain as one of the four survivors.

Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil: Resistance come to the PlayStation 4 on April 3. Check out the demo and open beta trailer below.



