Resident Evil 3 Remake will expand secondary character Carlos Oliveira’s role in the story to outlast Nemesis, find a cure for the T-virus, and survive Raccoon City (via PlayStation Magazine).

Resident Evil 3 was the franchise’s first action-oriented outing, and for its revamped remake, Capcom is using the hardware capabilities of the PlayStation 4 to honour its legacy. Big bad Nemesis, heroine Jill Valentine, and merc Carlos Oliveira received makeovers befitting of a horror thriller, and the ruins of Raccoon City are a whole new world, figuratively and literally. “We used what we learned working with the RE Engine to make Raccoon City feel alive and vibrant in the midst of the early days of the outbreak,” said producer Peter Fabiano in an interview with PlayStation Magazine. “You can see some of the art design and colour choices that help bring the ‘90s time period to life.”

Fabiano also revealed that there are new areas for players to visit in the remake, and it’s possible that these link with the events of Resident Evil 2. “You’ll find that you’ll be able to walk through areas and explore a bit more than in the original. Keep in mind that you never know what might lurk around the corner,” warned Fabiano, evidently referencing iconic encounters with the hulking Nemesis. Once again, it’s the hardware that has allowed for these expansions on the environments. “With the advancements in technology, and by utilising the RE Engine, we were able to take the original and reimagine it with current graphics and modernised gameplay,” the producer said. “That meant we needed to be able to drive our creative vision while keeping true to the source material.”

In the original game, players took on the role of Jill Valentine and of Carlos Oliveira in a short interlude. But now, it seems that the merc has a central part to play in the remake, especially as he rubs elbows with Jill on the cover art of the game. “Carlos will have his own interesting section to play through,” affirmed Fabiano, but he did not qualify what this entails. Carlos’ original mission is to collect a cure from the city’s hospital, but it could be that he takes a (unexpected) detour in the new apocalypse. It’s a good way to make this Resident Evil 3 unique, and attract new and veteran players to the game. The remake is currently “about 90%” complete, and is pitching towards its release date on time.

Resident Evil 3 will arrive on PlayStation 4 on April 3, 2020.

