Capcom has announced two new maps and two new Masterminds for its asymmetric multiplayer addition to Resident Evil 3 Remake (via PlayStation Blog).

In Resident Evil: Resistance, a team of four survivors held hostage in an Umbrella Corporation facility. With their unique abilities, players must cooperate and coordinate to outsmart the Mastermind, a player-controlled villain with an arsenal of awful instruments. They’ll be able to lock doors, spy through security cameras, release monsters, and remotely control a bioweapon to do their dirty work. The four survivors will complete puzzles and mission objectives to escape before time runs out.

The known Masterminds are Annette Birkin, the ambitious and misguided virologist, and Daniel Fabron, a security operative within the Umbrella Intelligence Division. Capcom has now announced that Alex Wesker from Resident Evil Revelations 2 and Oswell E. Spencer from Resident Evil 5 will join them in Resistance. New maps have been revealed, too, which are a casino and an abandoned theme park.

“Considering the way Alex is portrayed in-lore and in Resident Evil Revelations 2, it only made sense to include her as a Mastermind,” said producer Peter Fabiano. “She was the first character we thought of when coming up with Masterminds. In fact, in Revelations 2, she conducted her own experiments where she taunted her subjects over loudspeakers in a similar vein to the Masterminds in Resistance, making her a perfect fit.” Alex Wesker is a sly Mastermind, and is able to manipulate the layout of the map to confuse players. Traps and barricades will stop the survivors in their tracks, which will make them sitting ducks for the monsters she unleashes. Her “ultimate threat” is Yateveo, a ginormous carnivorous tree that snatches its prey with tendril-like appendages. It cannot move, but if the player places it to the greatest advantage, it will cause a pickle for the team of troopers.

Capcom leapt at the opportunity to introduce Oswell to Resistance. “We thought it would be fun to bring the father of all bioweapons and Umbrella itself to the forefront. We didn’t really see him before Resident Evil 5, and this gave us a chance to have some fun and make him a playable character—even if he’s only playable via the Mastermind’s cameras,” explained Fabiano. Taking inspiration from his personality and deeds in the series, Oswell doesn’t use a bioweapon as his master work. His abilities focus on slashing the time available for the survivors, in delays and misdirection, and he will use a Disintegration Field instead. The cooldown for this tactic is shorter than the other bioweapons and this will “slowly but steadily” exhaust the players into its path.

Resident Evil: Resistance and Resident Evil 3 Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 3.

