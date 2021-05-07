Perfect World Entertainment and Gunfire Games have announced that Souls-like action RPG shooter Remnant: From The Ashes will be getting a hefty next-generation update next week.

As detailed in a news post on the game's official website, the upgrade will allow players to choose the game to be ran at a 4K resolution at 30FPS on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, or a silky smooth 60FPS at 1080p on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. What's more, the PC version coming to the Xbox App for Windows and will be on offer as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC will also have cross-play support with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, allowing you to team up with friends across platforms.

Remnant: From the Ashes originally released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 back in 2019 and takes place in a post-apocalyptic Earth that's been taken over by a malevolent force known as The Root. After a mission to an underground bunker where fellow survivors are holed up, an interdimensional rift is found and opened up beginning a dimension-hopping adventure to put an end to the Root once and for all.

The next-generation upgrade for Remnant: From the Ashes will launch for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on May 13, with the game also arriving on Xbox Game Pass for PC on the same day.