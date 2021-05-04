Xbox has announced the games coming to the Xbox Game Pass service for the next couple of weeks with a bunch of titles for subscribers, including the original Psychonauts in the run up to the sequel later this year.

First up is a couple of previously announced games, with Dragon Quest Builders 2 arriving on Console and PC from May 4 followed by FIFA 21 landing on those same platforms a couple of days later on May 6. The same day will also see horror sequel Outlast 2 arrive on Cloud, Console and PC and Ubisoft's winter sports playground Steep on Cloud and Console.

Then on May 13 Xbox Game Pass get the latest classic and remastered Final Fantasy title added to the service in Final Fantasy X/X2 HD Remaster on console and PC joined by open world explode-em-up Just Cause 4: Reloaded on Cloud, Console and PC. Red Dead Online brings the recently-seperated multiplayer portion of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Cloud and Console, Remnant: From the Ashes lands on PC and finally, the aforementioned Double Fine adventure Psychonauts arrives on Cloud, Console and PC all on the same day to round things off.

As always, a selection of games will be leaving the service for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subcribers, so you've got until May 15 to play with the following titles before they disappear:

Alan Wake (Console and PC)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)

Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC)

Hotline Miami (PC)

Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)

Later this month, EA will also be adding dodgeball sim Knockout City to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play on May 21. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for Psychonauts' addition to the service down below.