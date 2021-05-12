Control studio Remedy has published their latest business review for Q1 2021, and has given us an update on the status of a couple of projects currently underway at the developer.

As mentioned on the company's investor website the studio notes that the Crossfire X and Crossfire HD single player campaign the studio is working on is being "finalized" while a "AAA game project with Epic Games is soon moving into full production and the second, smaller-scale game continues in full production mode."

Meanwhile, the free-to-play offering currently known as Vanguard also gets a mention, with the company noting they have now "Defined many of the core elements of the game. Development progresses at a good pace, internal playtesting continues, and we are starting the next phase of closed external gameplay testing."

Remedy first announced it was working on two new games with Epic back in March of last year, and while as yet unconfirmed, rumours have been swirling as recently as this past April that at least one of those projects may be a much requested sequel to 2010 action adventure Alan Wake. Given the events of Control and Alan Wake's apperance in its DLC, it's also not beyond the realm of possiblity that it could also be an entirely new game set in the extended Wake-verse. Hopefully it won't be too long before we find out.