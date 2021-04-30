EA has announced that the latest entry in its long-running football series FIFA 21 will be available on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from next week.

The game will be joining EA stablemate Knockout City as the two new titles added to the service for May, allowing those with subscriptions to EA Play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC to download and play the full game and because EA Play is included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, users on that service will get both games too for no additional charge.

There'll also be a bunch of special in-game challenges and special EA Play members content including Ultimate Team kits and Volta Football gear to boot. FIFA 21 arrives on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from May 6.