Game Freak has commenced the Pokédex Completion Event in Pokémon Sword & Shield, offering version exclusive ‘mons in Wild Area Max Raid Battles (via Eurogamer).

From March 19 to March 26, Pokémon Sword players are able to find Mandibuzz, Corsola, Galarian Ponyta, and Oranguru in their game. On the other hand, Pokémon Shield players will encounter Braviary, Darumaka, Sirfetch’d, and Passimian in their Wild Area dens. Moreover, evolved forms of monsters that must be traded will be featured in the new event, like Accelgor, Escavalier, and Machamp. Gigantamax Snorlax, Gengar, and Machamp are still hanging around in the Wild Area, if you’ve not caught one yet (this is more a note to myself here).

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

