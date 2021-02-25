The Pokémon Company has confirmed it'll be holding a Pokémon Presents video presentation tomorrow at around 3pm UK time.

The official Twitter account isn't giving much away about what to expect during tomorrow's 20-minute presentation on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, but as it's the official 25th Anniversary of the Japanese release of the first game of the series Pokémon Red/Pokémon Green this weekend, it's expected to be a fairly significant one.

The current favourite rumour doing the rounds is an announcement of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl remakes which have been floating around since late last year, but as for known quantities we can probably expect a little bit more on New Pokemon Snap which is definitely confirmed and scheduled for Nintendo Switch on April 30. If there's any new game announcements during tomorrow's presentation, rest assured we'll let you know as soon as we can, so come back here for that.

This weekend will also see a special concert to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary headlined by rapper Post Malone, who put out his latest Pokémon themed single out today as well that samples music from Pokémon Gold and Silver entitled 'Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version)' — feel free to give it a listen below.