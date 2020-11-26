The Pokemon Company has teased next year's 25th anniversary celebration of the Pokemon series, getting fans excited for the quarter-century of the blockbuster franchise.

The announcement came as part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade over in the US, where the famous giant Pikachu balloon of course made its appearance flanked by a troupe of dancing Pikachu busting some moves to the iconic theme song. They were quickly followed by a group of dancers dressed as Pokemon trainers to unfurl a massive banner revealing a logo which will be used across the celebration, which you can see in the tweet below.

While details are currently light on the ground, the accompanying press release said that The Pokemon Company International is inviting fans to stay tuned as to what's set to be a "very special upcoming celebration" marking the anniversary of the original Pokemon Red and Green's release for the Game Boy in Japan on Feburary 27, 1996.

Firing up our own speculation engines as to what we could expect for a second, there's been unconfirmed reports of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes in the works according to GamesRadar, and of course we've heard very little of the new Detective Pikachu game for the Nintendo Switch since it was announced last year, so those projects might be worth keeping an eye out for. (And that's not to mention New Pokemon Snap) For now, we'll have to wait and see.