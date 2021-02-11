The Pokémon Company has announced it's teaming up with rapper Post Malone for a virtual concert to be held on February 27 to mark Pokémon Day.

The news was revealed by Billboard, who also revealed that the concert, which will be broadcast on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels and website, will make up part of the company's ongoing 25th Anniversary celebrations marking a quarter of a century since the first game in the series was released.

It's also been announced that in the lead up to the concert a special password will be distrubted to all Pokémon Sword & Shield players to grant players a special Pikachu with the Sing ability on February 25.

Speaking on the concert, Malone—who apparently keeps a Game Boy Color nearby so he can play the original games—said: "I’ve been a fan for such a long time, kind of grew up with it. Celebrating 25 years is a big deal, so we decided to do it together." Malone turned 25 himself back in July.

Malone's not the only music artist celebrating the milestone, as last month it was announced singer Katy Perry will also be involved in a musical collaboration with Pokémon. The Pokémon Day Virtual Concert will take place at midnight UK time on February 28, 2021.