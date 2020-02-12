Pokémon Home might have leaked the first official look at Gigantamax Melmetal, coming to Pokémon Sword & Shield (via Twitter).

Home launched yesterday, and offers a cloud storage service to transfer Pokémon to and from Pokémon Sword & Shield, Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee!, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon Bank. The “Professor” Grand Oak wants the entire National Pokédex to be filled out by the player, and Home has entries for all Pokémon from Generations 1 to 8. Joe Merrick, founder of Serebii, was scrolling through the app’s National Pokédex when he stumbled across a new form for a familiar ‘mon.

Even though its form has popped up in Home, that isn’t to say that the variant is coming to Pokémon Sword & Shield any time soon. Gigantamax Toxtricity has only just rocked up to Galar, and it could be that Gigantamax Melmetal appears after the first DLC, The Isle of Armor, releases in summer. This would let those who purchase the DLC to complete it and catch those new and returning critters, and gives players who didn’t opt for the extra a new hunt. Pokémon Home does allow for the transfer of Meltan and Melmetal from Pokémon Let’s Go! and Pokémon Go to Sword & Shield, but it seems that we will be waiting a little longer for the debut of the cadmium cyclops.

Pokémon Home is available for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Pokémon Let’s Go, Eevee!, Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon Sword & Shield are out now for Nintendo Switch.

