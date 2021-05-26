Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced release dates for both the pair of upcoming Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes as well as open-world RPG Pokémon Legends: Arceus for later this year and early next year, respectively.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are of course, remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS games, and will allow players to explore the Sinnoh region. The original story has been "faithfully" reproduced, say Nintendo, and you'll be able to get your hands on them this November 19, 2021 when they release for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus meanwhile will be an all-new adventure coming from longtime Pokémon stalwart studio Game Freak and will act as a sort-of prequel to the Diamond and Pearl games, being set before both. It promises to fuse "action and RPG" elements, and promises an open world where you'll be creating the first Pokédex. That game will release on January 28, 2022, also on the Nintendo Switch.

Both games were first revealed back in February, with both announcements helping in part to mark this year as the 25th anniversary of the series, with the first games Pokémon Red and Green (or Blue in certain territories) launching on the original Game Boy back in 1996.