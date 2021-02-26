The Pokemon Company has announced that the long-rumoured remakes of 2006 GBA titles Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are real, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will release on Nintendo Switch later this year.

Both games have been "faithfully reproduced" and you'll be able to visit all your favourite locations given a modern makeover, including Mount Coronet, Eterna City, Pastoria City and more, and pick from starters Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup. Interestingly enough, development on the remakes is not being handled by long-time Pokémon studio Game Freak as they'll be working on 2022's entry: Pokemon Legends: Arceus (more on that soon).

You can check out a trailer for the new remakes below. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 'Late 2021'.