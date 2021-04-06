PlayStation has announced the games that'll be up on offer for PlayStation Now subscribers to download and stream this month, offering three more titles for no extra cost on the service available from today.

First up is Marvel's Avengers, with the multiplayer superhero offering recently getting a next-gen upgrade as well as its second hero free DLC addition in the form of Hawkeye: Operation Future Perfect. It'll be available through until July 5, 2021. It'll be joined by looter shooter Borderlands 3 promising guns, loot and mayhem until September 29.

Finally, survival game The Long Dark and sees you exploring a cold wintery forest in the aftermath of a geomagnetic distaster. The elements are not your friend and neither are the hungry wolves, and it's your job to stay alive and figure out what happened.

All three games are available on PlayStation Now from today.