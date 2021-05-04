Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to have filed a trademark for 2014 Insomniac Games open-world shooter Sunset Overdrive.

As spotted by Nibellion on Twitter, a trademark for the game was filed at the US Patent and Trademark last week on April 26 by Sony themselves. The IP has actually been with Insomniac for some time, and was officially confirmed to have arrived along in the sale when PlayStation acquired Insomniac back in 2019, but this is the first we've heard of PlayStation doing much with the title since then.

Though this doesn't confirm anything will necessarily be happening with the series, it does confirm that Sony are at least financially interested in keeping the name alive. The OTT action game—which saw you take to the open world Sunset City where the inhabitants have been transformed into mutants by an energy drink—originally launched exclusive to Xbox One in 2014 and eventually came to PC four years later.

Insomniac of course were responsible for last year's excellent PlayStation 5 launch title Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and will be launching Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on the same console next month, on June 11. It's also worth noting that this news comes just a few months following the game's director Drew Murray rejoining Insomniac following a period at forthcoming Perfect Dark reboot studio The Initative. Whether all this leads to an announcement of any Sunset Overdrive follow-up, we'll have to wait and see.