Drew Murray has announced that he is to rejoin his former studio Insomniac Games following his high profile departure as lead designer on The Initative's Perfect Dark reboot earlier this month.

Announcing the news via his Twitter account (as spotted by Video Games Chronicle), Murray said "I guess ten years, five games, and six job titles just wasn't enough. I'm excited to be rejoining many friends and former colleagues at (Insomniac Games) as a Principal Designer. That takes me to my seventh job title; now I just need to work some days and make some games, right?"

He departed his role at The Initative at the start of this month, saying at the time "My life outside of work needs more attention and headspace than I have been able to give it lately, so I'm stepping down from my role". He had previously appeared in the Perfect Dark reboot's reveal video just this past December.

Murray previously worked at Insomniac fifteen years ago as the studio was working on Resistance: Fall of Man. He departed following the release of Sunset Overdrive in 2014—which he directed—and during his absence the studio created both the very warmly recieved Marvel's Spider-Man and its semi-sequel Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and was acquired by Sony in 2019.

There's no word yet on if Drew will be working on a new entry in the Spider-Man series in his new Prinicple Designer role or something entirely new, but Insomniac's next major release will be Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart which is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 5 on June 11.