Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has teamed up with new esports company RTS to acquire long-running fighting game tournament, the Evolution Championship Series; also known as EVO.

In the announcement on the SIE Blog, Sony said the collaboration would "bring together the resources and expertise that will allow us to elevate the global reach, scale and fan engagement surrounding this iconic gaming tournament," and will see co-founders Tom and Tony Cannon remain at the company in advisory roles "to ensure EVO continues to service the fighting game community and support its vibrant growth."

Though figures and terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the announcement also noted that the tournament will return this year as EVO Online, a fully online version of the event between August 6 to 8 and August 13 to 15. It was also noted by business developmental chief Mark Julio on Twitter that in spite of the deal with PlayStation, the tournament will continue to be open to all platforms.

As with many events last year, EVO 2020 was originally moved online due to the ongoing global pandemic, but was later cancelled following allegations of sexual misconduct against its now former CEO, with the remaining prize funds that had been raised up to that point being donated to charity after refunding tickets.