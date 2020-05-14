EVO 2020 cannot be a physical event due to the pandemic, so the organisers have pivoted the event to an online-only event (via PC Gamer).

Mortal Kombat 11, Killer Instinct, Them’s Fighting Herds, and Skullgirls 2nd Encore are the open tournament games. An online-only EVO will be an interesting challenge for the organisers to rise to, as technical issues could cause quite the headache. We’ll see what happens, and if they do pull it off, this could change competitive events and make them more accessible for a wider range of competitors.

