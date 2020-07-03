EVO Online has been cancelled after allegations have been made against its CEO Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar (via My Nintendo News).

In a statement published to Twitter, EVO’s organisers also confirmed that along with the cancellation of the event, Cuellar will “no longer be involved with EVO in any capacity. We are currently working towards his complete separation from the company and have relieved him of all responsibilities. Going forward, Tony Canon will act as CEO; in this position, he will take a leadership role in prioritizing greater accountability across EVO, both internally and at our events.”

