PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has been speaking at length in an interview recently about the PlayStation 5, covering topics such as the price of PlayStation 5 games, worries about the console's storage and even future PlayStation exclusives.

The interview was conducted by The Telegraph (behind a paywall but helpfully reported by Video Games Chronicle) with Mr Ryan being asked if he thought £70 or $70 was a fair price for next-generation games, saying "Yes, yes, I do. If you measure the hours of entertainment provided by a video game, such as Demon’s Souls compared to any other form of entertainment, I think that’s a very straightforward comparison to draw."

He also commented on remarks that the PlayStation 5's storage, with many soon-to-be-adopters worried about the console's 664GB hard drive along with the fact PS5 games are currently unable to use external storage at launch. Ryan said during the interview that wasn't a complaint Sony saw being levelled too often at all, saying "We’re not hearing that. We’ll obviously watch what happens as people unbox their PlayStations and start to use them. We think we’ll be okay. We obviously are able to monitor harddrive usage on the PS4 microscopically and everything that we saw there indicates that we should be fine.”

A final topic Ryan was asked about was future PlayStation exclusive titles like God of War Ragnarok, and whether they would too see cross-generation versions as seen with Horizon: Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. He wouldn't confirm or deny in either direction for the God of War sequel, at least, saying simply: "Sorry. I’ve got nothing to say about that today." However, Ryan seems like he's all for more cross-generational titles in the PlayStation's future, saying "We’ve got a community of PS4 gamers 100 million-strong. It would be wrong to walk away from those people too early. And they’ve been engaged with their PS4s this year under lockdown to a greater extent than at any point over the course of the cycle. They’re using their PlayStations. They’re happy with their PlayStations. Why would we stop giving them games?"

PlayStation 5 is out now in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and releases in the UK and the rest of the world this Thursday, November 19. You can check out our verdict on the new console over here.