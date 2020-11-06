The PlayStation 5 is said to come with around 800GB of usable storage on its super-fast internal SSD, but if you want to expand it with an equally fast additional SSD drive you may have to wait a little longer, with Sony confirming that said functionality won't be available at launch in a statement to The Verge.

During Mark Cerny's reveal of the full PlayStation 5 specifications earlier this year, he did mention that support for external SSD storage solutions would be coming in an update not long after launch, and today's comments from Sony solidify that fact.

Hardware support for additional SSDs was shown as part of the next-generation console's teardown video last month, but the system will require a software update that will be coming in the future, though Sony haven't mentioned exactly when this will be.

For now you'll still be able to use a standard USB 3.0 HDD to transfer games and content to the PlayStation 5's internal SSD to be played, or for backwards compatible games that don't require the SSD straight from the drive as shown in the video from Sony below.

PlayStation 5 is set for release on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and on November 19 in the UK and the rest of the world.