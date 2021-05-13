PlayStation has announced it'll be releasing a pair of new colours it'll be adding to its DualSense controller offerings for the PlayStation 5 next month.

Dubbed Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, both controllers include all the new DualSense features you've come to know and love such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and a built in microphone and speaker to name a few, but now also come in either a sleek two-tone black or a vivid neon red and black design (although if we're being picky we'd call it closer to hot pink), with the face button colours and detailing also tinted to match.

While specific dates will vary by region, both controllers will reach shop shelves by next month, says Sony, so expect pre-orders to be going up at your preferred retailer of choice very soon. In the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the new hardware for yourself below.