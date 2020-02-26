Platinum Games’ latest venture is an action game that will round out the “hero” title trilogy, currently codenamed “Project GG” (via GameSpot).

The interview with producer Atsushi Inaba and director Hideki Kamiya is featured in the latest issue of Famitsu, and the news has been translated for our perusal. We know that Project GG is the second of the Platinum 4, which are four (expectedly) projects that are in the works at the studio. The first was The Wonderful 101: Remastered, to arrive on Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4 after smashing its Kickstarter campaign to smithereens in less than four hours.

Project GG will be the developer’s first game to be published independently of any partners, and is aiming to be released for all platforms. Whether that includes the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is unknown at the moment, but it’s evident that the game is in the very early stages of its development. Currently, there are 15 employees working expeditiously on Project GG, and Platinum Games intends to add more developers to their ranks to scale up the game significantly.

As for the game itself, Inaba and Kamiya kept relatively reticent. It’s definitely an action game, and it will close Kamiya’s “hero” trilogy that encompasses Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101. If Viewtiful Joe was like its Kamen Rider, then Project GG will be like its Ultraman, explained the two. Ultraman is a super-successful tokusatsu superhero series in Japan, and the titular character is an alien being who is powered by solar energy. He defends Earth from extraterrestrial threats, across TV shows, movies, and video games, and Ultraman was the world’s third top-selling licensed character in the 1980s.

With their comments, it’s possible that Project GG directly draws from the Ultra Series, or Platinum Games hopes that the game becomes as successful as the Ultra Series. Both interpretations are glad tidings, as its latest game Astral Chain was its own original title that possessed powerful combat mechanics and performed well commercially and critically.

Details on Project GG will surely follow in the coming months, so we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

