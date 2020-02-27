Platinum Games has revealed its third project of the Platinum 4, and that is a division based in Tokyo that will become its “first true development hub outside of [its] main office.”

In January, the developer received a “capital investment” from the world’s biggest gaming company, Tencent Holdings. This influx would enable Platinum Games to “strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing,” while staying an independent entity. Platinum 4 was its formal declaration of these intriguing new ventures, with the first being a remaster of The Wonderful 101. The second was the kaiju-bashing Project G.G., and the third has been announced today.

“PlatinumGames was founded in 2006 with the goal of spreading smiles and surprises all over the world. Since then, we’ve done our best to create home console games overflowing with originality, with player satisfaction as our top priority,” stated president and CEO Kenichi Sato. Platinum Games has numerous successful games to its name, but to have the ability to direct and develop entirely new intellectual properties was one of its goals since its inception. With its existing Osaka office and new Tokyo hub, it hopes to attract “the sharpest creative minds in games in both west and east Japan, and expand to even greater possibilities.”

Sato said that this year will be the company’s “re-establishment” year, as it finds its new place in the industry with its novel capabilities, and strives to be “the world’s number one studio for player satisfaction.”

“Since the very beginning, we at PlatinumGames have dedicated ourselves to creating original titles. We strive to deliver fresh ideas, realized as games that will surprise and delight our fans,” said studio head Atsushi Inaba. “This passion is at the heart of PlatinumGames, and always will be. That might be a rare thing in the modern games industry. If you’re a creator looking for somewhere where you can take part in making something new, something you can boast about for the rest of your life, I think PlatinumGames can be that place.” Platinum Games is actively recruiting for Project G.G., too, because the game is in the very early stages of its development with a handful of employees assigned to the undertaking.

“We promise to take on new challenges without fear—now, and always,” concluded Inaba.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will come to PC, PlayStation 4, and Switch in May, and Project G.G. is in development for “all existing platforms.”

