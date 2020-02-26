Project G.G. got an official teaser trailer today, and it is an action game that pits the protagonist against an invasion of kaiju (via Gematsu).

It is the second venture of the Platinum 4, which is the culmination of the company’s ambitions to self-publish and expand into new operations. The trailer shows a city under attack, besieged by a monster. A young boy rushes to the rescue, turning into a giant, and squares off against the kaiju with the concrete jungle as their battleground. “Where Viewtiful Joe is Kamen Rider-esque in that one guy transforms into a hero, and The Wonderful 101 is more like a group of people transforming into heroes, Project G.G. is a giant hero-esque title,” said director Hideki Kamiya in the latest issue of Famitsu.

The game will round out the director’s “hero” trilogy, but it won’t strictly be an action game. Additionally, Project G.G.—which is its working title—is pitching towards a launch on “all existing platforms.” This may mean mobile versions as well as a PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Xbox One version. This teaser trailer will have to tide us over for the time being, because Project G.G. is in the very early stages of its development, and Platinum Games is actively seeking talent to help out on the game.

In a letter published to the Platinum 4 website, Kamiya expressed how important the new game is to the company as its first undertaking to be published independently of any partners. “As a creator, it’s hard not to think of my games as my children. After all, it takes a lot of hard work to raise them up, and a lot of love, too. However, once they’re done, any choices about them are entirely out of my hands,” he explained. “Project G.G. is different. Unlike any of the games we’ve made so far, it’s going to be a 100% PlatinumGames title. For everything from its setting and characters, to its game design and story, to how it’s promoted – PlatinumGames is in full control.”

Though there will be unexpected risks, Kamiya will ensure that he himself and the team rises to the challenge. “Having full control over the Project G.G. IP gives us a ton of freedom, but also a ton of responsibility. Still, I think we can harness that sense of responsibility and turn it into motivation to make Project G.G. the best game it can be,” he concluded.

Project G.G. is in development at Platinum Games. Watch the teaser trailer below.



