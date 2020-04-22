Paradox Interactive accrued over $500,000 in relief for the coronavirus crisis, through a short sale of its games at the start of the month (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Last month, Twitch’s StreamAid 2020 raised almost $3 million for that fund, of which Ubisoft donated $150,000 to the total. Jagex, developer of Runescape, gave £100,000 to three mental health charities in the UK, and boosted the number of in-game events and online activities to entertain players through isolation. Finally, Standing Stone Games currently offers all bonus content in both Dungeons and Dragons Online and Lord of the Rings Online for free until April 30.