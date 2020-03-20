Standing Stone Games has announced that all bonus content will be open to all players until April 30 in both Dungeons and Dragons Online and Lord of the Rings Online, in response to self-isolation and quarantine measures from the coronavirus outbreak.

In the post to the official Lord of the Rings Online website, the developer said that its aim is “to bring joy to everyone through our games and we feel that is more important than ever.” As well as the bonus content, there will be extra events for both games.

Here is the plan for Dungeons and Dragons Online:

“All dungeons and raids, including those in expansion packs, are open to everyone through April 30.

The Buddy Bonus 5% XP will be active from March 20 through March 29. This will be in addition to the weekend events.

Mimic event will be active starting March 26 through April 6.

The anniversary event will be active starting March 26 through April 30.”

And, regarding Lord of the Rings Online:

“All quests, instances, and skirmishes, including those in expansion packs, are open to everyone through April 30.

The Curator will be returning starting March 26 through April 30.

There will be a 10% virtue XP boost starting on March 26 through April 6.

The Baggins’ Birthday event will be available March 26 through April 6.”

Standing Stone Games implores its community to stay safe during the pandemic, and this offering should encourage players to maintain their isolation and social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Dungeons and Dragons Online and Lord of the Rings Online are out now for PC.



