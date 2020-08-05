Nintendo has announced Pikmin 3 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch, and it will launch on October 30, 2020.

Rumours that Pikmin 3 would return were rumbling earlier this year, when the game’s official website disappeared. In addition, a number of industry insiders mentioned that another Wii U title was on its way to the Switch, and it was “not difficult to guess” which one. Well, now we know. Pikmin 3! And it’s Deluxe!

The additions to the original game include the ability to play the Story mode in co-op mode, new side-stories also available in co-op mode, and all the Mission mode DLC from the 2013 title. “With new difficulty options, lock-on targeting, optional hints and the choice to play at a more relaxed pace, it’s easier than ever to join in on the Pikmin fun, enjoy the game’s beautiful scenery and get a taste of what this vibrant world has to offer,” read the press release.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be released for Switch on October 30. Watch the trailer below.



