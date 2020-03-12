eFootball PES 2020’s Euro 2020 DLC arrives on April 30, and it adds official teams, kits, and squads from this summer’s European Championships (via PCGamesN).

“Our teams have pulled out all the stops to secure the biggest and best licenses possible for eFootball PES 2020; quality licenses that match the level we set each year when it comes to gameplay. The partnership with UEFA and the Euro 2020 tournament is a big win for our community and new users who look for fresh content throughout the year,” said Konami when the partnership with UEFA was announced. All 55 UEFA national teams are featured in the DLC, and it’s also offering an official Euro 2020 tournament option, Euro-themed Matchdays, and Euro-themed featured players in myClub.

Konami has stated there will be “online challenge events … held throughout the tournament,” and Wembley Stadium and Saint Petersburg Stadium are to be added. The official match ball will be released upon launch, and the final’s ball will be released in “late June.” The Euro 2020 DLC comes to all platforms on April 30, for free.

eFootball PES 2020 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

