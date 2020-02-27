Persona 5 Scramble launch week sales show that the sequel is off to a slow start vis-à-vis Persona 5 launch week sales (via Siliconera).

The game has sold 115,995 copies on the PlayStation 4 and 46,415 copies on the Switch—the disparity between the platforms is theorised to be do with the coronavirus impacting production and delivery of Switches. In total, 162,410 units were sold in the first week. On the other hand, Persona 5 sold 344,854 units in its first week, which is more than double the numbers of Scramble.

Though it is a sequel to Persona 5, it works as an independent adventure for the Phantom Thieves. Yet, the structure of Scramble contrasts to Persona 5—a hack and slash action game might not attract the same people who played and enjoyed the previous entry in the series. It is possible that Scramble continues to chug along generating sales at a slower but steadier rate, and its lifetime sales become much more compelling.

Atlus’ most recent player survey revealed “many valuable opinions” from a “record-high” number of respondents. A port of the Persona 5 to the Switch is something that has been coveted by players for a long time now, and the developer itself urged the community to “never ever give up on hope.”

Persona 5 Scramble is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan.

