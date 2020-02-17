The Persona 5 Switch port might not be a pie in the sky, as publisher Atlus encouraged fans to “never ever give up on hope.” (via IGN).

IGN spoke to Atlus communications manager Ari Advincula on the possibility in an event to promote Persona 5 Royal. “I am a strong believer in ‘never ever give up on hope,’” she replied. “You want what you want and if you don't let us know it we’re never going to be able to make it.” Speculation surged when Joker was the first character to be revealed in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter’s Pass. Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal have performed well for Atlus and Sega, with the Royal edition reaching over 400,000 copies sold, and its original surpassing 3.2 million copies sold by the end of 2019. Plenty of people were petitioning for a port, and though Persona 5 Scramble offers a new adventure for the Phantom Thieves, it’s not quite the same.

Advincula is “not the decision-maker” even though she’s on board with the idea of a portable Persona 5. As such, this isn’t a confirmation of a decision to be made, but Atlus is keeping its ear to the ground. The most recent survey run by the developer received a “record-high” response from the community, and it thanked the fans for their “many valuable opinions.”

Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal are out now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and Royal’s worldwide release is set for March 31, 2020.

