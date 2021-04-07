Bandai Namco and Nintendo have announced a surprise in the form of Pac-Man 99, an online multiplayer battle royale take on the arcade classic for Nintendo Switch and what's more, it's releasing it tonight.

Taking the recent classic-games-made-into-battle royale-formula that's made hits of Tetris 99 and Super Mario Bros 35 and applying it to Pac-Man, the game sees 99 players chomping pellets through their own maze and avoiding the ghosts as long as possible to be the last 'Pac-One' standing. However, this time eating said ghosts following a Power Pellet will send Jammer Pac-Man to your opponents' mazes which, when hit, slow down your Pac. Players are also able to use Sleeping Ghosts to create Ghost Trains to send a whole host of ghosts at other players and try to impede their progress.

There's four strategic power-ups you can flick between to try and give yourself an edge such as extra speed, extra Jammers and more and there's extra game modes and custom themes based on other Namco arcade classics such as Galaga, Dig Dug and more that you can buy using real money from the in-game store.

Pac-Man 99 launches tonight at about 2am UK time (6pm PST) and is a free download exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. Check out a trailer for the release below.