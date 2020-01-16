Overwatch celebrates the Lunar New Year tomorrow, with a collection of gorgeous new skins for the heroes (via Dot Esports).

We do know that the heroes of Overwatch are getting glorious new skins, as Twitter user OverwatchNaeri leaked the outfits ahead of Blizzard’s official announcement for the Lunar New Year.

So far, there are new legendary skins for Brigitte, Doomfist, Lucio, Moira, Sombra, Winston, and Wrecking Ball. They all look spectacular, and I think the blossom Wrecking Ball skin is my favourite. Sombra’s Face Changer skin has a wonderful stealth gimmick—its mask flickers like a hologram into new faces for her to use. The Year of the Rat event kicks off on January 16 and ends on February 5, and at the moment, we don’t have any more information than that. However, previous Lunar New Year events let players pick up Year of the Dog and Rooster items for a reduced price. It would be rational to assume this would be the case again, but Blizzard is yet to reveal a new game mode or new map. We’ll have to sit tight and see what’s in store.

Overwatch is out now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

