Michael Chu, lead writer on the colourful hero shooter Overwatch, will be leaving Blizzard after twenty years with the company (via VGC).

Directing Overwatch’s narrative was a “life-changing” experience for Chu, and he commended the game’s community for their continued empathy, generosity, and openness. “I have always felt that games and the stories they tell have the unique ability to bring people closer together, and that the empathy you feel from stepping into someone else’s shoes, even virtually, can bridge the gap between miles, cultures, and nations,” he explained. He will be bringing these ambitions forth into new opportunities, and hopes to create “inclusive worlds” in the future.

