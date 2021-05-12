Blizzard has announced it will be holding a livestream next week to show off some PvP footage from the upcoming Overwatch 2.

In the first Developer Update fronted by new game director Aaron Keller (following the departure of long-time director Jeff Kaplan last month), the studio revealed that it will be offering players an extensive look at the PvP side of the game on May 20. Keller will be joined by lead designer Geoff Goodman, art director Dion Rogers and other members of the Overwatch development team as they play through some of the game's new maps and talk on "some of the philosphy behind changes coming to Overwatch 2's PvP."

All footage will still be a work in progress, as Keller wants to make clear, so it sounds like what we'll see still could change drastically come the final game, but he also mentions the studio will be talking more on the game's PvP later in the year, and there'll be a developer AMA on the official Overwatch subreddit, so expect far more information in the weeks ahead.

Overwatch 2 may still be some way away, with Activision Blizzard previously claiming the sequel to the hero shooter won't see the light of the day in 2021. Check out the developer update for yourself below.