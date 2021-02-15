Team 17 and Ghost Town Games have announced that Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be heading to previous-gen consoles as well as Nintendo Switch and PC next month following its successful launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 late last year.

In case you missed it, Overcooked! All You Can Eat contains all the content including kitchens and cooks from Overcooked! and its sequel Overcooked! 2 but remastered and with 60FPS support in up to 4K resolution. In addition to adding online play to levels from the first Overcooked! for the first time, the release also contains some exclusive levels, chefs and skins including a mini-campaign called The Peckish Rises and, for a limited time, The Swedish Chef from Disney's The Muppets.

The release will also include new accessbility options and Team 17 has also confirmed that all platforms will also get a post-launch update that will allow cross play functionality, meaning you'll be able to enjoy madcap multiplayer cooking with friends no matter where they're playing.

Check out a trailer below. Overcooked! All You Can Eat launches on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from March 23.