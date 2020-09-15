Team 17 has released some new information for Overcooked! All You Can Eat, the new package that includes both Overcooked! games and all of their accompanying DLC for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5.

The new package will also feature brand new accessiblity options coming to the game to ensure as many people as possible are able to enjoy the frantic cookery action. These include an Assist Mode, which lets you tailor you game to suit including increased round timers, increased time to create a dish, increased scoring and the ability to turn off timeouts completely— perfect for families playing with younger siblings or those who find playing the standard game tricky.

There's also a huge number of UI tweaks and options being included, which consist of things like colour-blind friendly chef indicators that use shapes as well as colour so you can see which chef is who at a glance when the kitchen action gets frantic, as well as the ability to have a dyslexic-friendly font utilised in text boxes for dialogue.

On top of all of this, the new collection will also feature scalable UI options to allow players to adjust the size of things like subtitles, menu descriptions, legend text and the team mangement menu, as well as a streamlining of the menus to allow players to navigate between the games and all their asscoiated DLC quickly and easily

You can check out a trailer for the new features below and read the complete list of features on Team 17's official website. Overcooked! All You Can Eat edition is set to launch for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 soon, although an exact date is yet to be given.