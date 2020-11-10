Team 17 has announced that the next-generation enhanced bundle of its popular multiplayer cooking chaos adventure Overcooked! All You Can Eat is actually available today on the Xbox Series X|S launch day.

The game had previously announced to be arriving on PlayStation 5 at launch, but at the time an Xbox Series X|S date was only stated for "later this year" — it seems the chefs at developer Ghost Town Games were able to get their recipe ready swiftly enough to get it out in time for the Microsoft next-gen launch as well.

As well as both games upgraded to a 4K resolution and online multiplayer support for the first time on the original Overcooked! maps, the All You Can Eat edition will also feature a brand new mini-campaign in the form of The Peckish Rises. Also planned is cross-platform multiplayer, to come in an update to the game scheduled for early 2021.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is available now on Xbox Series X|S and will release on PlayStation 5 on November 12 and November 19, depending on your region's respective PlayStation 5 launch date.