Team 17 and Ghost Town Games have set the table for a release date for co-operative cooking caper Overcooked! All You Can Eat on PlayStation 5, as well as revealing some entirely new exclusive content for the package in a new adventure known as 'The Peckish Rises'.

The mini-adventure will consist of seven brand new horror-themed kitchens and three new chefs in the form of the Axolotl Chef, the Unbread Chef and the Everpeckish Chef. The new kitchens will include new ways to cook including cannons, guillotines and more.

The All You Can Eat release has already been confirmed to contain all the content from Overcooked! and its sequel Overcooked 2! but with next-generation upgrades to take advantage of the more powerful hardware of the new machines with 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Check out a trailer for 'The Peckish Rises' content below, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat launches on PlayStation 5 from launch day of November 12 (or November 19 in the UK) with a Xbox Series X|S release to follow "later this year".