Developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix are celebrating the success of online looter shooter Outriders, revealing some impressive numbers for the game's first month.

In a series of tweets, the official account revealed that over 3.5 million players have taken up arms in the game's first month, racking up a total of 120 million hours played with an average of 31 hours. It seems Trickster is the most popular class of choice with 27.9% of players, and Pyromancers close behind with 26.3% of players. For some other big numbers, players have inflicted over 1.6 quadrillion total damage, and 20 billion total kills. Blimey.

Square Enix are, understandably, pleased too with a statement from the publisher saying Outriders is "on track to become the company's next major franchise" and added "We continue to listen carefully and want to assure everyone that we are committed to improving and enhancing the experience in the coming weeks and months. We also look forward to expanding on Outriders in the future."

It certainly sounds like we could be seeing more Outriders in the future. In the meantime, the development team are working on a Damage Mitigation Patch it hopes to release later today pending final testing, and are still working on the Player Appreciation Package it promised last month. You can check out our Josh's verdict on Outriders right over here.