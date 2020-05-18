Normal People actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal will take part in a celebrity Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament to raise awareness and funds for a suicide prevention charity (via MSN).

Campaign Against Living Miserably, or CALM, is a UK charity working to help those who have been affected by suicide. The tournament, which gets the green light tomorrow, will act as a part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which spans May 18 to May 24. “Over the last few weeks, we've seen people need CALM and our services more than ever before,” said CEO Simon Gunning in a statement. “We know that lockdown has been incredibly tough, so we wanted to do something that would give people a fun evening and help take their mind off everything else that's happening at the moment—even if just for a few moments—whilst also raising awareness of the CALM services that can be an added support when life gets tough.”

CALM Lock-In: Mario Kart Edition will begin at 7.00pm BST on May 19, and will see the two actors compete against fellow celebrities for the prized (virtual) trophy. These include rugby player Anthony Watson, footballer Tyrone Mings, musician Tom Grennan, comedians Iain Stirling, Jon Richardson and Seann Walsh, YouTuber Joe Sugg, fitness coach Bradley Simmonds, and reality TV star Josh Patterson.

You’ll be able to tune in through the charity’s Twitch channel, or through the individual celebrity’s Instagram Live. “CALM is here for anyone who needs help and our free and confidential helpline and webchat are open seven days a week from 5pm-midnight,” continued Gunning. “If anyone is struggling and would like some help visit thecalmzone.net for ways to support yourself and others.”

