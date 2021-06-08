Warner Bros Games has joined several publishers this week in confirming multiple games that won't be shown during this year's E3 or Summer Games Fest events, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy all skipping this year's festivities.

According to a Warner Bros spokesperson speaking to TechRadar, only co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood is confirmed to be making an appearance during the Summer Games Fest to represent the publisher during their slot on June 13 at an as-yet-unspecified time.

Though it might be disappointing to fans hoping to see more from the titles, it does make some sense as Back 4 Blood is the only one of those titles scheduled for release this year. Admittedly, we have seen very little from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League since it was revealed last summer as coming from Batman Arkham studio Rocksteady Games.

Gotham Knights meanwhile is a four player co-op brawler set in that aforementioned Batman Arkham universe and coming from WB Montreal, and was delayed into 2022 back in March to "deliver the best possible experience for players." Similarly, Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy was originally revealed at the PlayStation 5 conference back in September and was intending to release this year, only to be delayed into 2022 as we rolled into January.

Still, Back 4 Blood is certainly shaping up well ahead of its release and it'll definitely be good to see how it's evolved since we last took a close eye to it during its closed beta late last year, which you can see below. It'll be releasing on October 12 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.