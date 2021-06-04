Deep Silver has put out a statement saying that it won't be showing off any news from several of its most well known franchises at E3 this year, despite a much-hyped Primetime stream from its parent company Koch Media scheduled to take place during the Summer Games Fest on June 11.

The tweet on the publisher's Twitter account reads "To give you a heads up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We’ll let you know when we have news to share."

Though the news is sure to be a blow to fans expecting something new from these series, it's perhaps rather understandable in the case of TimeSplitters. It was only announced just a couple of weeks ago that Deep Silver has reformed original studio Free Radical to work on a new TimeSplitters title, and at that time it said that development on a new game "has not yet started".

Of course, it's a slightly different story for Dead Island 2, which has been languishing in development purgatory for many, many years now — with our last news story on the zombie sequel a comment made during parent company THQ Nordic's 2019 financial presentation reassuring investors it was still being worked on.

A new Saints Row game was being touted by the company a few months after the Dead Island 2 story, although we've also heard no more word on that. However an-even-more-remastered version of Saints Row: The Third Remastered did launch for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 just last month and an enhanced version of Metro Exodus Complete Edition, is also set to launch on those same formats in just under two weeks' time.

Still, whatever Koch Media & Deep Silver do have up their sleeves for this year's E3, we'll find out during the Koch Primetime Gaming Stream as part of the Summer Games Fest on Jun 11 at approximately 8pm UK time.