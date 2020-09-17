The long-rumoured Harry Potter RPG has been formally revealed as Hogwarts Legacy during last night's PlayStation 5 conference.

The game, which will release on everything, is specifically set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter but during the 1800s, meaning the game's events take place long before the more familiar tale of Potter and his pals, and will rather see you take on the role of a new student in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in a whole new story regarding an ancient secret at the famous school.

Promised is the ability to grow your magical abilities by attending lessons, brewing potions, taming fantastic beasts and forging alliances with other students, as well as "an unusual ability only you possess." Rumours about the game have been circling for some years now with alleged footage from the project leaking online all the way back in 2018.

You can check out the trailer for the game for yourself below. Hogwarts Legacy is currently scheduled for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 and PC on an as yet unspecified date in 2021.