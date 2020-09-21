No Man's Sky creator Hello Games has announced that this week will see the next major update to then open-universe space exploration game released, entitled Origins.

Though they stopped short of confirming exactly what the new update will entail, founder Sean Murray said in a blog post that the update would reflect a similar sentiment to how they began overhauling the game starting with their Foundation update four years ago, saying: "We called it Origins because it is the beginning of something new, as No Man’s Sky continues to grow and evolve."

Subsequent updates since Foundation have proven very fruitful for No Man's Sky, it seems, with Murray stating that last year was the game's "biggest year to date" following the release of updates like the Living Ship and Crossplay.

It seems fans are still hungry for more content, of course, with Murray saying that "This update will be another small step in a longer journey." It certainly fits with his comments back in April, when he said that the future of No Man's Sky was "ambitious" in a an interview at the time.

No Man's Sky is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.