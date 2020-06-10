No Man’s Sky is getting cross platform play capabilities on June 11, with updates to the friends menu, voice chat, virtual reality mode, and the version for Windows 10 (via Twinfinite).

Players will be able to meet up and communicate regardless of their preferred platform, and the new version for Window 10 will actually be free to snag for those who are members of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Tidy. In addition, the friends menu will have options to divide friends by platform, and players will be able to add friends when meeting up with them in the world. Or, they will be contactable with a unique code for a friend request.

Voice chat will also offer automatic transcription and translation options, and will prevent the same auto-chat message appearing multiple times. Voice chat on PlayStation 4 will be switched on or off, and the virtual reality mode will let players see their character’s body, adjust camera height, improve hand tracking accuracy, and allow cockpit exit handles to be accessible either way up.

No Man’s Sky is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

